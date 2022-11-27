Trending:
Tsohonis’ 23 lead Long Beach State past Vermont 78-58

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 8:02 pm
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis’ 23 points helped Long Beach State defeat Vermont 78-58 to claim a third-place finish at the Nassau Championship tournament on Sunday night.

Tsohonis was 9 of 19 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Beach (4-3). Joel Murray scored 20 points and added seven assists. Tone Hunter went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Catamounts (2-7) were led by TJ Hurley, who recorded 10 points. Kameron Gibson added 10 points for Vermont. Sam Alamutu also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

