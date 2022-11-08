Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tulane wins 89-67 against UMBC

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:11 am
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes and Kevin Cross each scored 21 points as Tulane beat UMBC 89-67 on Monday night in a season opener.

R.J. McGee added 16 points for the Green Wave.

Colton Lawrence led the way for the Retrievers with 14 points. Tra’Von Fagan added 12 points and Matteo Picarelli had 11 points.

NEXT UP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes and Kevin Cross each scored 21 points as Tulane beat UMBC 89-67 on Monday night in a season opener.

R.J. McGee added 16 points for the Green Wave.

Colton Lawrence led the way for the Retrievers with 14 points. Tra’Von Fagan added 12 points and Matteo Picarelli had 11 points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

Up next for Tulane is a Friday matchup with McNeese at home. UMBC hosts Penn State-York on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories