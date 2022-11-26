Tyler’s 3 rushing TDs power Army in 44-7 rout of UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Tyhier Tyler ran for three second-quarter touchdowns and Army staked UMass to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, then rolled to a 44-7 win over the Minutemen on Saturday afternoon. The senior now has 12 rushing touchdowns and is the first Army quarterback to run for 10 or more touchdowns in a season since Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for 17 in 2018. Tyler completed both of his pass attempts and carried 11 times... READ MORE

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Tyhier Tyler ran for three second-quarter touchdowns and Army staked UMass to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, then rolled to a 44-7 win over the Minutemen on Saturday afternoon.

The senior now has 12 rushing touchdowns and is the first Army quarterback to run for 10 or more touchdowns in a season since Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for 17 in 2018. Tyler completed both of his pass attempts and carried 11 times for 101 yards to lead the Black Knights.

Army (5-6) ran for 329 yards and six touchdowns, with Tyler scoring on runs of 27, 4 and 1 yard. Jakobi Buchanan scored twice and Bryson Daily added a 54-yard run for a touchdown with 90 seconds left.

Army’s defense held UMass to just 90 yards on the ground, much of it on the opening drive. Merriweather ran for 36 yards as the Minutemen marched 75 yards in nine plays to score on a 2-yard run by Gino Campiotti four minutes into the game. Merriweather finished with 49 yards on five carries.

Brady Olson was 13 of 24 passing for 145 yards for UMass (1-11) and was intercepted twice.

Army is now 5-0 all-time against the Minutemen. The Black Knights will have a week off before they face Navy December 10th in Philadelphia.

