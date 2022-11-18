Tynes’ 21 lead Maine past Columbia 93-70

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Kellen Tynes scored 21 points as Maine beat Columbia 93-70 on Friday night. Tynes also contributed four steals for the Black Bears (3-1). Peter Filipovity scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Jaden Clayton went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists. The Lions... READ MORE

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Kellen Tynes scored 21 points as Maine beat Columbia 93-70 on Friday night.

Tynes also contributed four steals for the Black Bears (3-1). Peter Filipovity scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds and three steals. Jaden Clayton went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

The Lions (1-4) were led in scoring by Avery Brown, who finished with 17 points and six assists. Kenny Noland added 16 points for Columbia. Zinou Bedri also put up 12 points.

NEXT UP

Maine plays Wednesday against Cent. Conn. St. on the road, while Columbia hosts SUNY-Maritime on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.