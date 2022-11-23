Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UAPB wins 70-56 against Crowley’s Ridge

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:02 am
< a min read
      

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene’s 22 points helped UAPB defeat NAIA-member Crowley’s Ridge 70-56 on Tuesday.

Greene had seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (2-6). Robert Lewis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Shaun Doss was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from...

READ MORE

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Chris Greene’s 22 points helped UAPB defeat NAIA-member Crowley’s Ridge 70-56 on Tuesday.

Greene had seven rebounds for the Golden Lions (2-6). Robert Lewis scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Shaun Doss was 4 of 10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Golden Lions snapped a five-game losing streak.

B.J. Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (0-1) with 17 points and four steals. Crowley’s Ridge also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Braxton Cousins. Jaylen Bozeman also had seven points and six assists.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories