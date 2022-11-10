Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UAPB wins 87-55 against Champion Christian

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:06 am
< a min read
      

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shaun Doss had 18 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 87-55 victory over Champion Christian on Wednesday.

Doss also contributed three steals for the Golden Lions (1-1). Kylen Milton scored 16 points while shooting 8 for 19, and added six assists. Ismael Plet recorded 13 points and was 6-of-7 shooting.

The Tigers (0-2) were led by Joshua Walpole, who posted 11 points. Xavier Hall added nine points as did KJ Corder.

___

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Shaun Doss had 18 points in Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 87-55 victory over Champion Christian on Wednesday.

Doss also contributed three steals for the Golden Lions (1-1). Kylen Milton scored 16 points while shooting 8 for 19, and added six assists. Ismael Plet recorded 13 points and was 6-of-7 shooting.

The Tigers (0-2) were led by Joshua Walpole, who posted 11 points. Xavier Hall added nine points as did KJ Corder.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|16 Hurlburt Field Tech Expo
11|16 Modernizing Your Data Strategy with...
11|16 Virtual All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories