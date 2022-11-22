Trending:
UC Irvine fills the stat sheet in win over NAIA Life Pacific

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 12:52 am
Reserve Andre Henry scored 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting and UC Irvine beat NAIA-level Life Pacific 116-54 on Monday night.

All 15 Anteaters that saw action registered at least two field goals. Henry’s fellow reserves, JC Butler and Chazz Hutchison each scored 10 while starters Bent Leuchten and Devin Tillis scored 10 apiece. UC Irvine (4-1) finished 50-of-75 shooting and outrebounded Life Pacific 55-12.

Kyler Villareal scored 15 points for Life Pacific and Adam Vasquez scored 14 points.

