UC Riverside wins 106-30 over Occidental

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 9:32 pm
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Lachlan Olbrich had 16 points in UC Riverside’s 106-30 victory over Occidental on Saturday night.

Olbrich added six rebounds for the Highlanders (2-2). Jamal Hartwell II shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Zyon Pullin finished 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Bernard Cassidy, Nicky Clotfelter and Aiden Williams scored six points apiece for Occidental (0-1).

NEXT UP

UC Riverside’s next game is Monday against Weber State, and Occidental visits San Diego State on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

