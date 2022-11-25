Udeze leads New Mexico over Jacksonville State 79-61

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze’s 22 points helped New Mexico defeat Jacksonville State 79-61 on Friday night. Udeze added six rebounds for the Lobos (4-0). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 12 points and added six rebounds. KJ Jenkins scored 10. Skyelar Potter finished with 13 points for the Gamecocks (2-3). Peyton Daniels added 10 points and two blocks, while Demaree King scored nine. ___

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Morris Udeze’s 22 points helped New Mexico defeat Jacksonville State 79-61 on Friday night.

Udeze added six rebounds for the Lobos (4-0). Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 12 points and added six rebounds. KJ Jenkins scored 10.

Skyelar Potter finished with 13 points for the Gamecocks (2-3). Peyton Daniels added 10 points and two blocks, while Demaree King scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.