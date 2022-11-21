Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UIC earns 77-71 win over Stonehill

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 7:07 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Jace Carter had 28 points in UIC’s 77-71 victory over Stonehill on Monday night.

Carter had seven rebounds and three steals for the Flames (3-2). Trevante Anderson scored 18 points and added seven assists. Filip recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Sims led the Skyhawks (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Burnett added 10 points and four steals and...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Jace Carter had 28 points in UIC’s 77-71 victory over Stonehill on Monday night.

Carter had seven rebounds and three steals for the Flames (3-2). Trevante Anderson scored 18 points and added seven assists. Filip recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Sims led the Skyhawks (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Burnett added 10 points and four steals and Max Zegarowski had nine points and nine rebounds.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|28 New York City Technology Forum
11|28 I/ITSEC 2022
11|28 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories