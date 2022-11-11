Trending:
UL Monroe rolls to a 111-59 rout of Dallas Christian

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:01 am
MONROE, La. (AP) — Tyreke Locure scored 19 points as UL Monroe beat Dallas Christian 111-59 on Thursday night.

Locure also had seven rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Warhawks (1-1). Thomas Howell scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Jalen Bolden recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Joseph Allen finished with 12 points for the Crusaders (0-1). Tilyr Hobson added 10 points,...

Joseph Allen finished with 12 points for the Crusaders (0-1). Tilyr Hobson added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Dallas Christian. In addition, Tyjuan Battles had 10 points.

NEXT UP

UL Monroe’s next game is Monday against Central Baptist at home, and Dallas Christian visits Incarnate Word on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

