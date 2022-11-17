On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UMass beats Colorado 66-63 in Myrtle Beach Invite

November 17, 2022 4:49 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Noah Fernandes scored 22 points, freshman RJ Luis added 18 points and UMass beat Colorado 66-63 on Thursday in the opening round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Colorado’s full-court pressure forced a turnover with 1:07 remaining, the 18th of the game for UMass, and Tristan da Silva made a baseline jumper at the other end to get within 65-63. Da Silva missed a 3-pointer on Colorado’s next possession and Fernandes grabbed the rebound with 9.6 remaining before making 1 of 2 for a three-point lead.

After a timeout with 6.5 seconds left, KJ Simpson was off on a 3-pointer but Colorado got the long rebound and passed it out to Simpson, who missed another as time expired.

It was a big win for UMass and its new coach Frank Martin as Colorado (2-2) was coming off a 78-66 upset of then-No. 11 Tennessee on Sunday.

Isaac Kante added 10 points for UMass (2-1).

Luis made a steal and a fast-break dunk to extend UMass’ lead to 57-47. The basket came during the Minutemen’s 11-0 run as Colorado missed nine straight shots.

Da Silva finished with 17 points for Colorado. Simpson had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

