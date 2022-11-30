Trending:
UMass-Lowell secures 77-51 win over Merrimack

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 8:47 pm
< a min read
      

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks had 17 points in UMass-Lowell’s 77-51 win over Merrimack on Wednesday night.

Brooks also contributed five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the River Hawks (7-1). Everette Hammond scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly was 6 of 12 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Ziggy Reid led the Warriors (1-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Javon Bennett added nine points and nine steals for Merrimack. Jordan Derkack also had seven points and four steals. The Warriors extended their losing streak to six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories