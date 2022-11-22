US World Cup return vs Wales viewed by 11.7 million

Trending:
The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 7:42 pm
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup was viewed by 11.7 million for its English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, up 5% from the Americans’ 2-1 win over Ghana to start the 2014 tournament.

The game Monday, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 8,306,000 for Fox’s English-language telecast and 3.4 million for the Spanish-language offering on Telemundo, Telemundo digital and Peacock, part of Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.

Fox said the match was viewed by 563,000 on streams, the network’s group-stage high since taking over U.S. English-language rights for the 2018 tournament. There were 1.0 million streams on Telemundo and Peacock, the most-streamed Spanish-language World Cup match.

The 2014 U.S. opener in Brazil, which started at 6 p.m. EDT on a Saturday in mid-June, was seen by 11.1 million on ESPN and 4.8 million on Univision.

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

That was down from 17.3 million on ABC and Univision for the Americans’ opening 1-1 draw against England in South Africa in 2010, a game that started at 2:30 p.m. EDT on a Saturday in mid-June.

Fox’s average of 4,026,000 for its first three telecasts this year was up 193% from the 1,374,000 for the first three matches in 2018, when the U.S. failed to qualify.

Telemundo’s coverage averaged 2.6 million for the first four matches, up 73% from 1.5 million for the first four matches four years ago.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

