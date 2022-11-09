On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US’s Matt Turner likely will have month between matches

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 2:53 pm
< a min read
      

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal’s third-round League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday night and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month.

Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven. He has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein was set to...

READ MORE

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal’s third-round League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday night and likely will head to the World Cup without having played a competitive match in a month.

Turner, a 28-year-old from New Jersey, has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven. He has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.

Estonian goalkeeper Karl Hein was set to make his senior Arsenal debut against Brighton.

Arsenal’s final game before the World Cup is a Premier League match at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

The U.S. opens the World Cup on Nov. 21 against Wales in Qatar.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|15 Tyndall AFB Tech Expo
11|15 Reporting Requirements Made Easy with...
11|15 Keeping the Government Workforce...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories