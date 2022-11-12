On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Utah Valley earns 73-69 win against Northern Arizona

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 6:42 pm
OREM, Utah (AP) — Trey Woodbury had 22 points in Utah Valley’s 73-69 win against Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Woodbury added six assists for the Wolverines (2-1). Aziz Bandaogo scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds and four blocks. Le’Tre Darthard recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 6 from distance).

Jack Wistrcill led the way for the Lumberjacks (0-3) with 14 points and six rebounds. Liam Lloyd added 14...

Jack Wistrcill led the way for the Lumberjacks (0-3) with 14 points and six rebounds. Liam Lloyd added 14 points and two steals for Northern Arizona. Oakland Fort also had 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

