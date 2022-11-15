Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UTEP wins 99-59 against Sul Ross State

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:52 pm
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III had 23 points in UTEP’s 99-59 victory against Sul Ross State on Tuesday night.

Frazier also added four steals for the Miners (2-1). Jamari Sibley scored 13 points, going 6 of 9 from the field. Kevin Kalu shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Lobos were led in scoring by Julian Paredes, who finished...

READ MORE

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III had 23 points in UTEP’s 99-59 victory against Sul Ross State on Tuesday night.

Frazier also added four steals for the Miners (2-1). Jamari Sibley scored 13 points, going 6 of 9 from the field. Kevin Kalu shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Lobos were led in scoring by Julian Paredes, who finished with 16 points. Luke Pluymen added 12 points and two steals for Sul Ross State.

___

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|22 govDelivery Administrator Training 101
11|22 The 2022 Analytics & BI Platforms...
11|22 IQM2 Q&A - Bring Your Questions...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories