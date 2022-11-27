On Air: Federal News Network program
Vaihola’s 15 help San Jose State defeat Ball State 67-65

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 5:52 pm
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Robert Vaihola and Omari Moore scored 15 points apiece and San Jose State slipped past Ball State 67-65 at the Nassau Championship on Sunday.

Vaihola scored the game-winning basket on a layup with 2 seconds left. Vaihola had eight rebounds for the Spartans (6-2), while Moore handed out five assists. Trey Anderson shot 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Payton Sparks paced the Cardinals (4-3) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Demarius Jacobs added 14 points and two blocks. Jalen Windham also scored 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

