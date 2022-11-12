On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Valpo rides Dawson in 45-24 win over Marist

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 3:54 pm
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Dawson ran for 199 yards and scored twice and Valparaiso ended a two-game skid, beating Marist 45-24 on Saturday.

A fifth-year senior who spent his first three collegiate years at Central Connecticut, Dawson now has 1,154 yards rushing, placing him second in school history in single-season rushing yardage. He is 204 yards shy of reaching Jeff Horton’s single-season record of 1,358 set in 2005.

Dawson scored the game’s first touchdown...

Dawson scored the game’s first touchdown when he crashed in from a yard out to end an eight-play, 80-yard drive with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.

After Marist got on the board with a 28-yard field goal from Luke Paladino on the ensuing drive, Valparaiso (5-5, 4-3 Pioneer Football League) proceeded to break it open with a field goal and a pair of touchdowns in succession.

Brian Bartholomew kicked a 19 yarder with 7:58 to go before halftime, Appel threw a 13-yard score to Evan Jernegan a little more than three minutes later, then the Beacons wrapped up their second quarter scoring spree when Appel ran it in from the 6-yard line with 26 seconds remaining before intermission.

Brock Bagozzi threw for 397 yards for Marist (4-6, 4-4) with two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

