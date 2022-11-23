On Air: What's Working in Washington
Vander Zwaag scores 22, Air Force downs MVSU 64-51

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 8:57 pm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Camden Vander Zwaag’s 22 points helped Air Force defeat Mississippi Valley State 64-51 on Wednesday night.

Vander Zwaag also contributed three blocks for the Falcons (3-3). Corbin Green scored 13 points and added five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks.

Alvin Stredic Jr. led the Delta Devils (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Terry Collins added 11 points for Mississippi Valley State. Kadar Waller put up...

Air Force entered halftime up 30-19. Vander Zwaag paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. His 10 points in the second half were also the team high.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

