On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

VCU defeats Kennesaw State 64-61

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 7:22 pm
< a min read
      

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored 24 points as VCU beat Kennesaw State 64-61 on Saturday night.

Nunn shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free throw line for the Rams (4-2). Zeb Jackson shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add nine points.

Demond Robinson led the Owls (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10...

READ MORE

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jayden Nunn scored 24 points as VCU beat Kennesaw State 64-61 on Saturday night.

Nunn shot 7 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 12 from the free throw line for the Rams (4-2). Zeb Jackson shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to add nine points.

Demond Robinson led the Owls (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Kasen Jennings added 12 points for Kennesaw State. In addition, Brandon Stroud finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

        Insight by GDIT: During part 1 of this exclusive webinar series, moderator Tom Temin will discuss ICAM with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|2 Threat Exposure Management Solutions...
12|2 Government Guide to Process Mining -...
12|2 Doing Business with GSA
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories