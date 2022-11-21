Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after player deaths

Virginia canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago. The university made the announcement Monday night, a day after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Two others were wounded. Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell... READ MORE

Virginia canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago.

The university made the announcement Monday night, a day after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot after a field trip to see a play in Washington. Two others were wounded.

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. faces three counts of second-degree murder and other charges.

Virginia also canceled its game last weekend against No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.