Sports News

Wagner earns 68-52 win against Fairfield

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 11:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Delonnie Hunt scored 17 points as Wagner beat Fairfield 68-52 on Friday night.

Hunt shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Seahawks (3-1). Brandon Brown scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Jahbril Price-Noel was 3-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

NEW YORK (AP) — Delonnie Hunt scored 17 points as Wagner beat Fairfield 68-52 on Friday night.

Hunt shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Seahawks (3-1). Brandon Brown scored 14 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Jahbril Price-Noel was 3-of-6 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Stags (0-4) were led in scoring by Caleb Fields, who finished with 16 points. Supreme Cook added 14 points and nine rebounds for Fairfield. In addition, TJ Long finished with six points.

Wagner plays Sunday against Seton Hall on the road, while Fairfield squares off against Towson on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

