Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Walker scores 15, UAB beats South Florida 80-65

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 9:27 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 15 points in UAB’s 80-65 win against South Florida on Monday night in the Sunshine Slam.

Walker also contributed five assists for the Blazers (3-1). Javian Davis added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ledarrius Brewer was 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points.

Tyler Harris led the Bulls (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. South Florida also got 14 points and...

READ MORE

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 15 points in UAB’s 80-65 win against South Florida on Monday night in the Sunshine Slam.

Walker also contributed five assists for the Blazers (3-1). Javian Davis added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ledarrius Brewer was 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points.

Tyler Harris led the Bulls (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. South Florida also got 14 points and five assists from Selton Miguel. Sam Hines Jr. recorded 12 points and six rebounds.

UAB advances to the Beach Bracket championship against Georgia on Tuesday. South Florida will play St. Joseph’s in a consolation game.

        Insight by Salesforce: Increasingly, agency leadership is setting its sights on driving customer experience inward. Why? To improve employee engagement, job satisfaction and ability to deliver on mission. We take a look at efforts happening now at USDA, DHS and Interior.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|28 New York City Technology Forum
11|28 I/ITSEC 2022
11|28 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories