Walker scores 18, Bryant downs Florida International 91-85

The Associated Press
November 19, 2022 11:15 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Antwan Walker had 18 points in Bryant’s 91-85 victory against Florida International on Saturday night.

Walker had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Earl Timberlake scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added 13 rebounds and six assists. Charles Pride shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding six...

Walker had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Earl Timberlake scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 13 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line, and added 13 rebounds and six assists. Charles Pride shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Panthers (2-2) were led in scoring by Denver Jones, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds and four steals. Dashon Gittens added 16 points and two steals for Florida International. In addition, Arturo Dean finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals.

Bryant’s next game is Monday against Detroit Mercy. Florida International hosts Stony Brook on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

