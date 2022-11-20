On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Walker's 17 lead Appalachian State over SE Louisiana 83-74

The Associated Press
November 20, 2022
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Dibaji Walker scored 17 points as Appalachian State beat SE Louisiana 83-74 on Sunday night.

Walker also contributed six rebounds for the Mountaineers (4-2). Donovan Gregory added 16 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Tyree Boykin shot 4 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Lions (3-3) were led by Brody Rowbury, who recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds. Roscoe Eastmond added 12 points for SE Louisiana. In addition, Roger McFarlane finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

