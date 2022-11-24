On Air: What's Working in Washington
Washington holds off Fresno State, 62-57 at Wooden Legacy

The Associated Press
November 24, 2022 12:01 am
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Keion Brooks scored 16 points and Washington held off Fresno State to take a 62-57 win in the first game of the Wooden Legacy tournament on Wednesday night.

Washington got its last field goal on Franck Kepnang’s dunk with 2:35 left in the game to make it 59-52. Fresno State did not score from the four-minute mark until Leo Colimerio turned a three-point play with 37 seconds left to get the Bulldogs within four, 59-55. P.J. Fuller hit two free throws for the Huskies and Jamal Bey added the first of two from the line to push the lead to 62-55 with 15 seconds left.

Washington advances to Thursday’s championship game.

The Huskies (4-1) converted 22 of 58 from the field (37.9%).

Isaih Moore led Fresno State (1-3) with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Top Stories