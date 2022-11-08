Trending:
Washington scores 18 as Saint Peter’s knocks off NJIT 73-59

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 2:16 am
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Corey Washington had 18 points and eight rebounds to help Saint Peter’s defeat NJIT 73-59 on Monday night in a season opener.

Jaylen Murray added 14 points for Saint Peter’s.

NJIT got 16 points and seven rebounds from Souleymane Diakite.

Saint Peter’s next game is Saturday against Seton Hall on the road. NJIT visits Cal Baptist on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories