Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Western Illinois secures 86-78 victory over Southern Indiana

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 23 points in Western Illinois’ 86-78 win over Southern Indiana on Wednesday night.

Massner also contributed seven assists for the Leathernecks (3-4). Vuk Stevanic shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 17 points. Jesiah West was 7-of-9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Jacob...

READ MORE

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 23 points in Western Illinois’ 86-78 win over Southern Indiana on Wednesday night.

Massner also contributed seven assists for the Leathernecks (3-4). Vuk Stevanic shot 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 17 points. Jesiah West was 7-of-9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Jacob Polakovich led the way for the Screaming Eagles (3-4) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Southern Indiana also got 17 points and three steals from Tyler Henry. Trevor Lakes also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories