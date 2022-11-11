Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Western Kentucky comes back, edges Eastern Kentucky, 66-60

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:15 am
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton scored 21 points as Western Kentucky came from behind to beat Eastern Kentucky 66-60 on Thursday night.

Frampton was 6 of 8 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Hilltoppers (1-0). Jairus Hamilton scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Dayvion McKnight was 4 of 15 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with...

READ MORE

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton scored 21 points as Western Kentucky came from behind to beat Eastern Kentucky 66-60 on Thursday night.

Frampton was 6 of 8 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Hilltoppers (1-0). Jairus Hamilton scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Dayvion McKnight was 4 of 15 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Cooper Robb led the Colonels (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds. Eastern Kentucky also got 10 points from Michael Moreno. In addition, Devontae Blanton finished with 10 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Western Kentucky next plays Saturday against Kentucky State at home, and Eastern Kentucky will visit Cincinnati on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories