Western Kentucky cruises past Indianapolis, wins 68-50

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 11:52 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight had 16 points in Western Kentucky’s 68-50 victory against Indianapolis on Tuesday night.

McKnight had seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (3-0). Jairus Hamilton scored 13 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Emmanuel Akot finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points.

Sean Craig led the Greyhounds (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. David Ejah added 11 points for Indianapolis. Jesse Bingham also had 11 points.

Western Kentucky hosts Akron in its next matchup on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories