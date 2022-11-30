Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White scores 12, UNC Wilmington takes down Coastal Carolina

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:57 pm
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 12 points in UNC Wilmington’s 60-58 win against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night.

White also contributed eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-3). Jamahri Harvey scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 (4 for 5 from distance). Maleeck Harden-Hayes recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Essam Mostafa led the way for the Chanticleers (3-3) with 21 points, 10...

READ MORE

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Trazarien White had 12 points in UNC Wilmington’s 60-58 win against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night.

White also contributed eight rebounds for the Seahawks (6-3). Jamahri Harvey scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 (4 for 5 from distance). Maleeck Harden-Hayes recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Essam Mostafa led the way for the Chanticleers (3-3) with 21 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Coastal Carolina also got 16 points and two blocks from Josh Uduje.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories