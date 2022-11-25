On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White’s 16 lead UNC Wilmington over Missouri State 68-54

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 5:42 pm
< a min read
      

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) (AP) — Trazarien White’s 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Missouri State 68-54 on Friday.

White also contributed 11 rebounds and four steals for the Seahawks (3-3). Jamarii Thomas scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Donovan Newby recorded 11 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

Kendle Moore led...

READ MORE

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) (AP) — Trazarien White’s 16 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Missouri State 68-54 on Friday.

White also contributed 11 rebounds and four steals for the Seahawks (3-3). Jamarii Thomas scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Donovan Newby recorded 11 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).

Kendle Moore led the Bears (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Dawson Carper added 10 points.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories