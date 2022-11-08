Trending:
Whyte scores 27 as Boston University tops Northeastern 72-63

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 1:09 am
BOSTON (AP) — Walter Whyte had 27 points in Boston University’s 72-63 victory against Northeastern in the season opener on Monday night.

Whyte added 13 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line. Daman finished 3 of 6 from the field to finish with seven points.

Jahmyl Telfort led the way for the Huskies with 26 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Masai Troutman added 13 points for Northeastern. In addition, Glen McClintock finished with eight points and four steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories