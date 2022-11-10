Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wilcher scores career-best 21; Nebraska beats Omaha 75-61

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 10:35 pm
1 min read
      

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Wilcher made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to lead Nebraska to a 75-61 victory over Omaha on Thursday night.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-5 guard from Plainfield, N.J., was 8 of 12 from the field. Sam Griesel added 18 points for Nebraska (2-0). Emmanuel Bandoumel made two 3s and also had 18 points. Blaise Keita grabbed 12 rebounds and chipped in nine points.

Nebraska jumped out to...

READ MORE

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Wilcher made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to lead Nebraska to a 75-61 victory over Omaha on Thursday night.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-5 guard from Plainfield, N.J., was 8 of 12 from the field. Sam Griesel added 18 points for Nebraska (2-0). Emmanuel Bandoumel made two 3s and also had 18 points. Blaise Keita grabbed 12 rebounds and chipped in nine points.

Nebraska jumped out to a 26-9 lead midway through the first half and led 41-31 at the break. About halfway through the second, Omaha’s Luke Jungers made a layup and Jaeden Marshall converted a four-point play to get the Mavericks to 55-48. Wilcher answered with a 3-pointer and capped the ensuing 15-3 surge with a pullup jumper, and the Cornhuskers led 70-53 with 3:29 remaining.

Nebraska shot 50% in each half, with five of its seven 3-pointers coming in the first.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

Marshall scored 16 points for Omaha (0-2). Marquel Sutton added 14 points. The Mavericks also had balanced shooting, finishing 12 of 29 (41%) from the floor in each half, but missed 12 of its 17 3-point shots. Marshall and Jungers were a combined 5-of-10 shooting from long range.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 C.J. Wilcher

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories