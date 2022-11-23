On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
William & Mary earns 62-51 win against Radford

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 4:37 pm
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chris Mullins had 13 points in William & Mary’s 62-51 win over Radford on Wednesday.

Mullins was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Tribe (3-3). Gabe Dorsey scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Noah Collier finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Highlanders (3-3) were led by Justin Archer, who posted nine points and six rebounds. Bryan Antoine added eight points for Radford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories