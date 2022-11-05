On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

William & Mary uses ground attack to subdue Hampton

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and his 49-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped send William & Mary past Hampton 20-14 on Saturday.

Imoh took the handoff from quarterback Darius Wilson, ran left, broke a tackle at the line, bounced back to the right, shed two tacklers in the secondary and went untouched from there to give the Tribe (8-1, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) a 17-14...

READ MORE

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Malachi Imoh ran for 93 yards on 10 carries and his 49-yard scoring run in the third quarter helped send William & Mary past Hampton 20-14 on Saturday.

Imoh took the handoff from quarterback Darius Wilson, ran left, broke a tackle at the line, bounced back to the right, shed two tacklers in the secondary and went untouched from there to give the Tribe (8-1, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) a 17-14 lead with 22 seconds left in the third.

Just three plays prior, Darran Butts posted a 29-yard scoring run for the Pirates (4-5, 1-5) to give Hampton a 14-10 advantage with 58 seconds left in the third.

Donavyn Lester, who ran for 80 yards on 10 carries, had a 44-yard run on William & Mary’s drive following its touchdown to set up Ethan Chang’s 35-yard field goal for the game’s final score.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

Bronson Yoder led William & Mary with 115 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored a touchdown.

Butts led the Pirates with 79 yards on 15 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|11 Military Airlift and Air-to-Air...
11|11 Pre-Award: How To Prepare An Offer
11|11 The Gartner Top 10 Success Factors...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories