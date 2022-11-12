Williams, Auburn hold on for 13-10 victory over Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards and Auburn held on for a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M Saturday night, in a battle of teams tied for last in their division. Colby Wooden’s fourth-quarter strip-sack set up the decisive field goal by freshman Alex McPherson for the Tigers (4-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference), who got their first win in two tries under interim coach Carnell Williams. Auburn and the... READ MORE

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jarquez Hunter and Tank Bigsby each rushed for 121 yards and Auburn held on for a 13-10 victory over Texas A&M Saturday night, in a battle of teams tied for last in their division.

Colby Wooden’s fourth-quarter strip-sack set up the decisive field goal by freshman Alex McPherson for the Tigers (4-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference), who got their first win in two tries under interim coach Carnell Williams.

Auburn and the Aggies (3-7, 1-6) had been bringing up the rear in the Western Division and both had lost five straight. The offensive woes continued, especially for Texas A&M — until the final drive.

Freshman Conner Weigman and tailback Amari Daniels quickly moved the Aggies down the field. Weigman completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Preston with 1:33 left and Daniels had a 27-yard run.

But Auburn recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock to end its losing streak, which had been the final straw in coach Bryan Harsin’s tenure.

Before that drive, Texas A&M had just 5 total yards in the second half. The Aggies finished with 215 yards and were without leading rusher Devon Achane, who was wearing a boot on his left foot. .

McPherson, who made his first career start in place of an injured Anders Carlson, made a 26-yarder with 3:02 left.

Quarterback Robby Ashford led a celebration with fans afterward and players emptied a cooler of sports drink on Williams.

Weigman, a five-star recruit, made his second start in three games but couldn’t duplicate his 338-yard, four-touchdown performance against Mississippi. He was 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards and had 13 consecutive incompletions in the second half.

Weigman missed the Florida game with an illness.

Ashford only passed for 60 yards and one touchdown, while throwing two interceptions. He ran for 47 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: The offense sputtered even worse than usual, actually losing 16 yards collectively on five drives that started in the third quarter. It was another blow for coach Jimbo Fisher, whose team started out ranked No. 6.

Auburn: It was a cathartic moment for Auburn fans who endured Harsin’s 9-12 tenure and struggles in league and other Power 5 games. Williams is a former Tigers and NFL running back whose first game running the show ended in an overtime loss at Mississippi State.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts UMass on Saturday.

Auburn hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday.

