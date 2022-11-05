Williams helps Western Carolina rally past Wofford 36-29

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 5:59 pm
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jalynn Williams rushed for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 2:53 left to play, and Western Carolina rallied late to defeat Wofford 36-29 on Saturday.

Ryan Ingram’s 2-yard touchdown run 57 seconds into the final quarter gave Wofford a 29-26 lead.

Richard McCollum’s 19-yard field goal capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive and pulled Western Carolina (4-5, 2-4 Southern Conference) into a 29-all tie with 6:55 remaining. The Catamounts defense forced a three-and-out and Landon Parker’s 28-yard punt gave Western Carolina a first-and-10 on the Terriers’ 40-yard line, setting up Williams’ game-winning score.

Wofford (2-7, 2-4) led 14-12 at halftime after Jimmy Weirick connected with freshman Kyle Pinnix for a 13-yard touchdown with 4 seconds left in the second quarter.

Western Carolina’s Carlos Davis completed 16 of 24 passes for 268 yards with touchdown throws to Raphael Williams covering 73 yards and an 8-yarder to freshman Censere Lee. Davis also rushed 15 times for 78 yards. Freshman Desmond Reid carried 20 times for 112 yards.

Weirick passed for 269 yards and a touchdown, completing 17 of 35 attempts.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

