Williams, Ragland propel Cornell to 79-70 win over Canisius

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 9:07 pm
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Nazir Williams and Guy Ragland Jr. scored 12 points apiece to help Cornell defeat Canisius 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Williams also had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Big Red (4-1). Ragland hit three 3-pointers and grabbed five boards. Greg Dolan sank three 3s and scored 11.

Jordan Henderson finished with 24 points and two steals for the Golden Griffins (2-3). Tahj Staveskie added 15 points and six assists, while Jamir Moultrie had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

