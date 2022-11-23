On Air: What's Working in Washington
Williams scores 20, Louisiana Tech defeats Alabama A&M 80-75

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 10:57 pm
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Terran Williams had 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 80-75 victory over Alabama A&M on Wednesday night.

Williams shot 6 for 8 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (3-2). Cobe Williams scored 16 points and added six assists and four steals. Keaston Willis shot 3 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Garrett Hicks led the way for the Bulldogs (0-5) with 22 points and four assists. Dailin Smith added 18 points for Alabama A&M. Olisa Akonobi also had 12 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

