On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Williams scores 25 as Louisiana Tech beats Samford 79-76

The Associated Press
November 25, 2022 5:47 pm
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cobe Williams’ 25 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Samford 79-76 on Friday.

Williams shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (4-2). Isaiah Crawford added 22 points while shooting 8 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Keaston Willis was 3...

READ MORE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cobe Williams’ 25 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Samford 79-76 on Friday.

Williams shot 7 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 12 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (4-2). Isaiah Crawford added 22 points while shooting 8 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds. Keaston Willis was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Ques Glover finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals for the Bulldogs (6-1). Logan Dye and Jermaine Marshall finished with 10 points. The Bulldogs ended a six-game winning streak with the loss.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|1 Q4 Deltek Ajera Customer Town Hall
12|1 Zoom Webinar: The Future of Courts
12|1 Everyday AI for Organizations and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories