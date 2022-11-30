Williams scores 27 points, Thunder push Spurs’ skid to 9

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rookie Jalen Williams scored a season-high 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to hand the San Antonio Spurs their ninth straight loss, 119-111 on Wednesday night. With the Thunder up 113-111, Williams’ short pullup jumper bumped the lead to four with 30.8 seconds to play and put Oklahoma City in control for good. The 6-foot-6 guard made 11 of 15 shots and had six rebounds. ... ... READ MORE

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rookie Jalen Williams scored a season-high 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to hand the San Antonio Spurs their ninth straight loss, 119-111 on Wednesday night.

With the Thunder up 113-111, Williams’ short pullup jumper bumped the lead to four with 30.8 seconds to play and put Oklahoma City in control for good. The 6-foot-6 guard made 11 of 15 shots and had six rebounds.

Lu Dort scored 23 points and Josh Giddey added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s No. 3 scorer with 31.1 points per game, sat out with a bruised hip.

Devin Vassell scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 19 for the Spurs.

San Antonio led 77-60 at halftime after shooting 64% from the field. Vassell scored 16 points before the break and Johnson added 13. The Spurs led 96-88 heading into the fourth.

A steal and layup by Tre Mann tied the game at 98 early in the fourth quarter, and the game was tight from there.

TIP-INS

Spurs: F Isaiah Roby, who started 62 games for the Thunder the previous two years, was cheered when he entered the game. He finished with four points and five rebounds in 17 minutes. … G Josh Richardson missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right ankle. … F Doug McDermott left the game in the second half with ankle soreness.

Thunder: F/C Mike Muscala sat out with a fractured left pinky finger. … Made 12 of 23 field goals in the third quarter to get back into the game. … Mann scored 16 points.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Thunder: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

