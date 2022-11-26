On Air: This Just In!
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 6:22 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Keaston Willis’ 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night.

Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.

Kavion Hancock led the way for the Firehawks with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories