Winthrop takes down Eastern Michigan 101-87

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Cory Hightower’s 23 points helped Winthrop defeat Eastern Michigan 101-87 on Wednesday.

Hightower added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-4). Toneari Lane scored 20 points and added five rebounds. Sin’Cere McMahon was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 18 points.

Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Noah Farrakhan added 17 points for Eastern Michigan. Emoni Bates also had 15 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

