Winthrop wins 78-56 over Piedmont

The Associated Press
November 9, 2022 10:47 pm
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford scored 23 points as Winthrop beat Piedmont 78-56 on Wednesday night.

Talford added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (1-1). Cory Hightower scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and five assists.

Orry Clements-Owens led the Lions (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Ryan Jolly added 10 points.

Winthrop plays Saturday against Middle Tennessee at home. Piedmont visits Georgia Southern on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

