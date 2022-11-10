Trending:
Wood scores 19 as Howard takes down UDC 87-74

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 12:37 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Wood's 19 points helped Howard defeat District of Columbia 87-74 on Wednesday.

Wood added nine rebounds for the Bison (1-1). William Settle scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 9 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Bryce Harris was 5 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points,...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Wood’s 19 points helped Howard defeat District of Columbia 87-74 on Wednesday.

Wood added nine rebounds for the Bison (1-1). William Settle scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 9 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Bryce Harris was 5 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Firebirds (0-1) were led by Michael Aiken, who recorded 19 points, six assists and three steals. Jahmir Marable-Williams added 14 points for UDC. Eric Morgan Jr. also had 13 points and two steals.

Howard visits George Washington in its next matchup on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

