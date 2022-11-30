Trending:
Woods’ 23 help N.C. A&T knock off UNC Greensboro 73-56

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:37 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kam Woods scored 23 points as North Carolina A&T beat UNC Greensboro 73-56 on Wednesday night.

Woods was 6 of 18 shooting, including 4 for 11 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Aggies (4-4). Marcus Watson added 13 points while shooting 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Demetric Horton shot 3 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists and three steals.

Dante Treacy led the way for the Spartans (3-5) with 17 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam added 12 points and 14 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

