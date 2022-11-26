On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Woods scores 21 as VMI beats Regent 108-58

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Asher Woods’ 21 points helped VMI defeat Regent 108-58 on Saturday.

Woods shot 8 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Keydets (2-5). Sean Conway shot 7 for 8, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. Devin Butler finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Royals were led in scoring by Matthew Mealy, who finished with 18 points. Darrin Clark added 12 points and two steals for Regent. In addition, Stanley Adjei had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

