On Air: All About Data
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

World Series is most-matched since 2019 through 2 games

The Associated Press
November 1, 2022 12:49 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019.

The audience for Saturday night’s game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros’ 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020’s Game 2, which was seen by...

READ MORE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019.

The audience for Saturday night’s game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros’ 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020’s Game 2, which was seen by 9,184,000. Both those games were on a Wednesday night.

Including Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms, this year’s Game 2 was viewed by 10,993,000. The game, which began at 8:04 p.m. EDT and ended at 11:22 p.m., drew a 23.5 rating and 52 share in Philadelphia and a 21.6/55 in Houston.

The two games averaged 11,185,000 viewers on Fox, up 4% from the two-game average of 10,712,000 last year and an increase of 21% from the two-game average of 9,267,000 in 2020.

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

Game 3 was postponed by rain on Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday night.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

____

https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|7 Modern Warfare Week
11|7 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
11|7 Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories